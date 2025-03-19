‘Doesn’t Matter’: Chicago Blackhawks veteran responds to Connor Bedard’s power play goal

As the losses pile up, the veterans of the Chicago Blackhawks are starting to show their frustrations, both on the ice and vocally after the games.

Following Tuesday night’s loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Blackhawks have lost games five in a row. The last two have been ugly, as Chicago lost 6-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday before dropping a 6-2 matchup to the Kraken in front of 18,505 fans at the United Center.

Second-year centre Connor Bedard entered Tuesday night’s game on a dry spell, the No. 1 pick in 2023 hadn’t scored a point since March 8 and was goalless since March 7. Bedard scored a goal during a power play to put Chicago up 1-0 and become the team’s leader in points this season with 53.

Seattle would score the game’s final six goals, with four coming in the second period.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Jason Dickinson responds to Bedard’s goal

Per video on Blusky from Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, veteran centre Jason Dickinson wasn’t in any mood to celebrate Bedard snapping his cold streak. Dickinson said the goal didn’t matter because the game ultimately ended in another loss for the Blackhawks.

“Doesn’t matter,” Dickinson said. “It’s great for them that they got a goal, but we lose a game 6-2, what does it matter if we score on the power play?

“Let’s get our cookies on the power play, but let’s go win a freaking game.”

A tough lesson for Connor Bedard

One understands the veteran’s frustrations, as the final score means more than individual achievements.

Bedard scored a goal, he also was the cause of a pivotal goal being given up. The Kraken took a 3-2 advantage off a Bedard turnover that allowed Seattle forward Jared McCann to score.

The turnover was another tough lesson for the 19-year-old to learn.

