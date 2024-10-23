Chicago Bears superstar taunts Washington Commanders days before game

One Chicago Bears player can’t get the Washington Commanders out of his mind in Week 8. Coming off their bye, the 4-2 Bears are set to travel to play in the 5-2 Commanders.

The big storyline heading into the contest was supposed to be about the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft getting their first opportunity to play against each other in the NFL. However, Jayden Daniels’ rib injury could cause him to miss his chance to face Caleb Williams.

D.J. Moore taunts the Washington Commanders

D.J. Moore is excited about his matchup this week. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Moore said last year’s game against the Commanders is in his mind as the Bears prepare to play in Washington:

DJ Moore on whether he thinks about some of his dominant performances against Washington, including his career-best game last season: “Yeah, I think about it. 230 doesn’t go out of your mind.”

Moore had eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 40-20 win at FedEx Field last October.

Moore has played against the Commanders five times, four times as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He has 28 receptions for 451 yards and five touchdowns all-time against the Commanders.

Moore is about to be the target of an improving team

Moore’s comments are sure to get the attention of the Commanders’ defense this week. Some of the same pieces of Washington’s defense have changed, but the regime is new in 2024. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have shown the league how a team can be competent at winning games during a rebuilding season instead of being in the bottom of the league for multiple seasons.

