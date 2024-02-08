REPORT: D.J. Moore has new message for Chicago Bears front office about keeping Justin Fields

D.J. Moore has updated thoughts on the Chicago Bears quarterback situation in February. The star wide receiver backed up quarterback Justin Fields during the season.

Moore made several comments supporting Fields during the regular season and went as far as to say Fields is a franchise quarterback. Moore was asked several times by reporters in December and January what he thought about the Bears potentially moving on from Fields at a time when most in the media thought general manager Ryan Poles would look to draft a replacement quarterback in April.

D.J. Moore supported Justin Fields during the season

Per NBC Sports Chicago, Moore said on Black Monday he was worried about having to start over with a rookie quarterback in the 2024 season:

“For Justin to be here? It’ll be amazing,” Moore said. “Nobody really wants to start all the way over and either have a losing season again or maybe have a… Joe Burrow. You could have that kind of season. You never know. It’s a hit or miss.”

Moore sends a new message to the Chicago Bears about Fields

One month later, Moore has a different take on the Bears quarterback decision this spring. According to Jason Lieser with the Chicago Sun-Times, Moore said he still wants Fields in Chicago but would be “happy” if the Bears draft a quarterback and trade Fields:

“I advocated for [Fields] and to see it come through would be amazing, but if it doesn’t, I’ll still be happy,” Moore, who is at the Super Bowl to promote Mountain Dew, told the Sun-Times on Thursday. “I don’t get paid to make that decision. I just go out there and make as many plays as I can for the quarterback that’s back there, as I’ve shown this year. But it’d be nice to see Justin stay.”

Moore was being a good teammate by backing Fields during the regular season. But Moore isn’t going to sully his relationship with the Bears’ next quarterback if, indeed, they go that route.

Moore has a new outlook on starting over

Moore took back his comments about starting over. He thinks the transition would be similar to the one Moore had last year with Fields:”

“Having a rookie come in would be the same as me coming in with Justin this year,” Moore said. “I would just have to hone in and be on the same page with him as fast as possible and just go from there. We’ll have to have a lot of communication.”

Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns following his adjustment to the Bears’ last offseason. Not bad for one offseason with a subpar franchise quarterback and a regular season mixed between Fields and a rooke quarterback coming from Division II football.

Maybe if Caleb Williams is the next Joe Burrow, Moore could have even better numbers in 2024.

