BREAKING: Chicago Bears extend WR DJ Moore on 4 year deal

The Chicago Bears took care of one major piece of business before the regular season. Per Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Bears extended wide receiver DJ Moore’s contract on Tuesday.

Per Schefter, Moore is set to make $110 million:

Moore and the Bears reached agreement on a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6M guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Moore now has had the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed, a first in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Moore had a great 2023 season in Chicago

The Bears traded Moore as part of their deal with the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 No. 1 pick. Moore had his best season in the league with the Bears in 2023, recording 96 receptions for 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. He has 460 receptions for 6,565 yards and 29 touchdowns in his six-year NFL career.

The 27-year-old receiver is expected to be rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ No. 1 receiver on a stacked Bears’ offense this year. The Bears traded for Keenan Allen this offseason and added Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in April’s draft.

Allen is likely to be in Chicago for one season, so the Bears made a smart move to lock up Moore before he became a free agent before the 2026 season, as prices in the receiver market have blown up in recent offseasons. Williams is set to play on most of his rookie contract with Moore and Odunze on the roster.

