DJ Moore hauled in a new career high with the Bears on Thursday

With how the Bears’ season is going, I never thought I’d write about DJ Moore setting a new record for receiving yards in a single game.

With his third score of the game, 56 yards in length, DJ Moore ends the contest. After Alshon Jeffery’s 249 yards against the Vikings in 2013, Moore now has 230 receiving yards for the Bears in a single game. Since Harlon Hill against the 49ers in 1954, Moore is the first Bears player with at least 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the same game.

8 catches

230 yards

3 Touchdowns DJ Moore everyone. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7YMi0rzNh — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

DJ Moore, a Chicago wide receiver, has scored his third touchdown and now has 49 PPR points for the evening. The only player in the 2023 season with a higher single-game total is De’Von Achane, who scored 51.3 points versus Denver.

It is also the most PPR points a wide receiver has ever scored in a single game since Ja’Marr Chase earned 55.6 PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Before the season, the Bears acquired Moore in a trade. The Panthers gave the Bears a package that included Moore, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, their second-round pick, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025 in exchange for the No. 1 pick.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE