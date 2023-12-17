Chicago Bears: D.J. Moore takes ‘shots’ at offensive gameplan

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore appeared frustrated following the team’s loss 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Moore finished the game with 52 yards on four receptions. He wasn’t happy with one aspect of the offense.

Moore wants the Chicago Bears to take more deep shots

Per a video posted by Marquee Bears, Moore said he felt the Bears could have dialed up more deep passes against the Browns’ defense.

“I feel like we could’ve took more shots,” Moore said.

Moore said he felt taking more deep passes could have forced the Browns not to bring as much pressure.

"I feel like we could've took more shots." DJ Moore on the Bears' offense. pic.twitter.com/nM38ExTZop — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) December 17, 2023

Moore may have a point about deep passes. I mean, it wasn’t like the Bears didn’t attempt deep passes. Robert Tonyan dropped a wide-open shot early in the game. Mooney had his drop on the hail mary to end the game.

But deep passes aren’t going to fix the offense. This offense needs to be rebuilt. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn’t coming up with good game plans.

The offensive line cannot block long enough to give Fields time to throw a deep pass. The running game isn’t effective enough for the defense to focus on containing the rush. The wide receivers (outside of Moore) and tight ends aren’t consistent enough in their route running or catching abilities.

The final issue is Fields. He’s not passing the ball routinely the way the Bears need him to.

Fields should have had more positive stats if his wide receivers had made catches NFL players typically do. But Fields also should have had twice the interceptions (to pair with his two Bears-recovered fumbles) if the Browns’ defense had made plays NFL players usually do.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE