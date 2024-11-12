Chicago Bears fans angry with DJ Moore after latest report

Chicago Bears fans think they know who on the team wants Caleb Williams benched. And they’re not happy about it. On Tuesday, the Bears made one important change for the offense when they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoted Thoams Brown.

On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said changes were coming, but would not specify what those changes were. The only confirmation he gave was to Williams, saying the Bears would keep the rookie quarterback as their starter in Week 11.

Some Chicago Bears players want Caleb Williams benched

Not long after news of Waldron’s firing was on X, ESPN‘s Marc Silverman posted a report that Bears players requested Waldron’s firing and for Williams to be benched.

“After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Silverman posted. “There have also been a few veteran players requesting [Tyson] Bagent starts.”

Bears fans blame DJ Moore for the report

The report states that a “few” players have requested Bagent start, which would mean multiple veteran players want Williams benched. However, not everyone on “Bears Twitter” believes that story. Wide receiver DJ Moore has been vocal about his frustration with the coaching staff this season. He’s also shown visible frustration toward Williams during games this season.

Most Bears fans on social media think Moore was one of the players who asked for the quarterback change. Many think he was the only veteran player who requested the change, but the report of multiple players was to help mask Moore’s identity. Bears fans as a whole aren’t happy with the alleged idea of Moore turning on Williams.

“DJ Moore you are not slick,” wrote a fan.

“Moore being a cry baby I see. Gets paid and changes his whole attitude,” posted another.

“If that veteran player is DJ I’m going to have a whole new perspective of him moving forward,” commented one poster.

“DJ…..great leader. Eye roll incoming,” wrote another.

“Few veteran players aka DJ Moore,” suggested a fan. “Big Cat was right, should have traded him.”

“We all know that Moore is one of the veterans,” posted another. “Maybe he should shut up, look at himself in the mirror, run routes at full speed and not quitting on plays. Earn your contract you signed and help your QB out. Saying that, Caleb needs to play better. Not sugar coating anything.”

