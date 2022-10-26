Dominique Robinson is a raw fifth-round rookie draft pick who was playing wide receiver in college after playing quarterback in high school.

Dominique Robinson is now going to earn a lot more playing time, if not the starting defensive end job opposite Trevis Gipson after Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles. Robinson is an extremely raw and highly talented defensive end whose play made it possible for the Bears to trade Quinn.

While Robinson is not playing at a high level just yet, his skills are undeniable, now he just needs more game reps to develop his abilities moving forward. Dominique Robinson is exactly the type of gem you hope you find late in the draft who develops into a productive player. Even if Robinson doesn’t become an elite pass rusher on par with the man he’s replacing, he’ll still be seen as a steal.

Right now though, Robinson’s arrow is pointing up and the sky is the limit. Who knows how good Robinson could be for the Bears. The hope is he develops into a starting-caliber player heading into next year. If he does, Ryan Poles will have one of the top steals of the draft.

Bears fans should be pumped up to see what Robinson can do for the rest of the season. He’s earned more playing time with his emergence and should only get better moving forward.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE