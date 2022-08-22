Dominique Robinson is named the Bears’ secret superstar, but he’s not the real secret superstar on the Bears roster, a defensive tackle is.

Dominique Robinson has been a very good pass rusher in his first two games for the Chicago Bears. The fifth-round defensive end out of Miami of Ohio has put up a sack, a tackle for a loss, and three QB hits for the Bears.

Recently he was named a secret superstar by NFL analyst Doug Farrar.

Robinson’s story is different than most. A high-school quarterback, he started at Miami of Ohio as a receiver, switching eventually to the defensive line. Robinson put up four sacks, 28 total pressures, and 16 stops in 2021, and the Bears took him in the fifth round of the draft. Robinson had a sack in his NFL debut against the Chiefs, and he put up some very solid pressure reps against the Seahawks last Thursday night, insulting some in which he gave Seattle first-round left tackle Charles Cross all he could handle.

