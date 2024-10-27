Trending
Chicago Bears coach doubles down on idiotic goal line decision for stupid reason

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shane Waldron’s decision to give Chicago Bears offensive guard Doug Kramer the ball at the Washington one-yard line was universally criticized on social media. (Maybe he had no other options after the Bears released fullback Khari Blasingame on Friday?)

The Bears struggled to points up on the board against the Commanders early in the game. Chicago’s first score came on a 56-yard run by D’Andre Swift in the third quarter. Part of the reason why the Bears couldn’t put up points had to do with injuries to the offensive line. Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, and Bill Murray sustained injuries on Sunday.

For whatever reason, Waldron decided to make a healthy offensive guard eligible for a third-and-one play from the Washington one-yard line with 6:21 to play in the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing 12-7. The first-year Bears offensive coordinator put the ball in the hands of a six-foot-one, 300-pound sixth-round pick in 2022. The result was Kramer putting the ball on the ground for Washington defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton to recover.

Waldron might have thought he was paying his respects to “William the Refrigerator Perry,” but the botched carry cost the Bears a chance to take the lead late in the game when the offense hadn’t been reliable up to that point.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus defended Shane Waldron

NFL: Chicago Bears Keenan Allen
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Following the Bears 18-15 loss, Matt Eberflus defended Waldron’s decision for a stupid reason.

Via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: “I know there’s going to be a lot of questions about the Doug Kramer play.” Correct. Eberflus says he was on board with Shane Waldron’s logic in handing off to an offensive lineman with the game on the line. “It’s a one-yard play,” he says.

It didn’t matter if the Bears needed one or ten yards, Waldron didn’t need to get cute on a play Chicago needed to convert. That’s sort of play to call when the team is up a few touchdowns. If the Bears don’t think a running back can get a yard, they need to sign a fullback that can get the job done. (By the way, Roschon Johnson would score on a one-yard touchdown run on the next drive.)

NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears center Doug Kramer Jr. (68) in warm ups before an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

