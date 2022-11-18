A look at early season Chicago Bulls Grades to recap the start of the 22-23 regular season.

The Chicago Bulls have started off the season 6-9. There have been more downs than ups to start off the season. After the first few games, it has become obvious the Bulls need to show more effort on both sides of the floor. The lack of ball movement on offense also continues to hurt the team in many ways. Luckily there are many games yet to be played. Let us take a look at some of the Bulls’ performances thus far this season and grade their start to the year.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE