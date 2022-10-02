Eddie Jackson is back and he snagged his third interception on the young season in Week 4

The Chicago Bears dropped a road game against the New York Giants. 20-12. The offense was dismal and the defense was falling hard for the play action in the first half. However, in the second half, the Bears D picked it up and veteran safety Eddie Jackson played a critical role. His third INT of the season came on a deep ball from backup Giants QB Tyrod Taylor to halt a New York drive.

We have not seen this version of Jackson since his breakout 2018 season. The Jackson from the last few seasons was lost. However, a new coaching staff and a fresh mind has rejuvenated Jackson. His instincts are better than ever and he is reading QBs like a book. Anticipating where they are throwing and jumping the gun.

Eddie Jackson has three interceptions this season, his most since 2018. He has done that in just four games. A rejuvenated player who has embraced this fresh start with the Bears. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 2, 2022

Bears S Eddie Jackson has three interceptions in four games. He had two interceptions in 46 games from 2019-21. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 2, 2022

Eddie Jackson thrives covering underneath, and we saw why on third down. He's so quick to diagnose route concepts and has great downhill acceleration in coverage. When he sees a throw coming his way, he keeps that ball-hawk mentality. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 2, 2022

With a fresh mind, Eddie Jackson has come back to life. Forming a strong duo with fellow rookie Jaquan Brisker, Chicago fans have something to look forward to in this tenacious duo. Both are ball-hawking safeties hungry to make a big-time play. Watch this play from Brisker that blew up the Giants play-action.

The Bears are still a team in progress with many growing pains on the offensive end. There hasn’t been any growing pains with this safety tandem. If Jackson can keep this up, Brisker will be learning from one of the best safeties in the game.

