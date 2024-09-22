Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus explains why he’s ‘encouraged’ after 21-16 loss to Colts

The Chicago Bears fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping their second straight game to an AFC South opponent. Following the game, head coach Matt Eberflus told the media that he and the locker room were “encouraged” by Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

An encouraging loss for the Chicago Bears

Eberflus was asked by Mark Potash with the Chicago Sun-Times if he understood why fans might be discouraged after the loss. The Bears’ offense struggled to move the ball and score until the Colts had a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter. Eberflus said the team wasn’t discouraged by the result in Indianapolis.

“This is our third game, and there was some positivity to take out of this,” Eberflus said. “And we’re encouraged, we’re encouraged in that locker room, and we’ll have our head moving forward, eyes moving forward, and we’re going to get better this week.

“And to me, there was better production on the offensive side, there was better production in terms of who we got the ball to, and the efficiency just needs to be better in certain areas.”

The passing game was better; the running game not so much

Rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze had much better production against the Colts than in their first two regular season games.

Williams threw his first career touchdown pass to Odunze in the fourth quarter. Williams finished with 363 yards passing. Unfortunately, Williams threw two interceptions and lost one fumble on a strip sack earlier in the game, which put the Bears too far behind.

The offensive line did not improve against one of the league’s worst defenses which was missing All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. The Bears finished with 63 rushing yards on 28 carries. They gave up four sacks for 31 yards.

The Bears will have some momentum in the passing game to improve on before their Week 4 contest at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Both of Williams’ touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE