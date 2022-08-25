Equanimeous St. Brown needs to have a big game against the Browns on Saturday. He’s made some noise in practice but has yet to make a catch through two games.

Equanimeous St. Brown is currently slated to be the second receiver behind Darnell Mooney headed into week one. What we have yet to see from St. Brown is a big reception in any of the two preseason games to date. With the announcement that the Bears starters are likely to play a full half of action, perhaps no player needs to show up and play well more than Equanimeous St. Brown.

St. Brown was signed as a free receiver from the Green Bay Packers on the advice of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy who was the passing game coordinator for the Packers a year ago. Equanimeous St. Brown was cut by the Packers after last year’s Packers preseason games and came back later and played well enough to establish himself with the team.

That production in Green Bay has yet to show up in any way in Chicago. Equanimeous St. Brown has made some consistent plays in practice, but it has yet to translate onto the field. The plan should be to get St. Brown a few first-half targets so we can see for certain that he’s going to be a contributor on the team moving forward.

With the continued injury problems plaguing the Bears’ wide receiver core, perhaps no player needs to show up more than St. Brown. Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry have been out since the first week of practice of training camp. While Velus Jones Jr. missed 10 practices and the first preseason game. Now more than ever, Equaniemous St. Brown needs to earn his spot on the roster.

As it is, Ryan Poles has already stated the Bears will be scouring the waiver wire looking to add receiver talent before week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE