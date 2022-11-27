The evaluations for the Chicago Bears should start now as 2022 season winds down

It’s clear the Chicago Bears are in a rebuild with the 2022 season being year one of that for the regime of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. Despite the Bears being just 3-8 through 11 games, there is some promise with players on the roster.

And with a few games left this season, this is a great chance for Poles and his staff to do evaluations for the future of the roster. With the Bears having more draft capitol and a lot of money to spend in free agency, they will look to get younger and build their roster the way they want too. However, there are players on this roster that will be on the next year due to contract situations but others that are looking to prove it as well.

While fans may want the team to win games, getting that high draft position will be something to monitor and likely will help the future of this franchise even more. The playoffs are out of question and now Poles and this coaching staff must navigate the waters here as the season winds down. No one wants the Bears to lose on purpose but with the team playing young players, the chances of them winning more than 2-3 games to close it out is unlikely.

The Bears also may have the most important piece of all in the rebuild.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been a big positive for the Chicago Bears this season and while it’s no guarantee he’s the franchise guy, there’s hope. How much more Fields is set to play this season is to be determined due to his shoulder injury. But others will be evaluated too.

Left tackle Braxton Jones, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver N’Keal Harry, running back David Montgomery, right guard Teven Jenkins and potentially guard Alex Leatherwood are all going to be evaluated on offense. On defense, the Bears will be looking at guys like Kindle Vildor, Josh Blackwell, Jack Sanborn, and Taco Charlton among others.

As the final few games are here, it’s now time to look ahead at the future and which pieces they can build around.

