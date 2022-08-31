Trending
Fans Gleeful reaction to Jack Sanborn making the Bears 53-man roster

Jack Sanborn
Jack Sanborn has been a fan favorite this month

Many Chicago Bears fans were waiting through Tuesday afternoon to see if Jack Sanborn made the 53-man cut Tuesday. The rookie undrafted free agent had been on Bears fans’ minds since his incredible performance in Week One or preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Wisconsin Badgers linebacker recorded an interception and fumble recovery against the Chiefs in his first NFL preseason game. The performance earned him the highest rating by a rookie defensive player by Pro Football Focus.

Sanborn would continue to impress coaches the rest of training camp and in preseason games. On Tuesday afternoon, his name appeared on the Bears‘ first 53-man roster. Bears fans waiting to see the team retain Sanborn breathed a sigh of relief. They flooded Twitter with positive commentary for the underdog story.

Sanborn isn’t listed as a starter on the Bears’ depth chart yet. But it’s nice to see a UDFA make the roster in an underdog story. Hopefully, we’ll see Sanborn continue to progress into a better NFL player.

