Chicago Bears coach suffers a new humiliation in Week 12

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had an excuse for the team’s sixth loss of the season. The third-year head coach believed the Green Bay Packers were illegally on long snapper Scott Daly on the field goal they blocked at the end of regulation to secure a 20-19 victory for the visitors from Wisconsin at Solider Field.

Eberflus is 0-5 against the Packers and 14-30 overall in his three seasons with the Bears. Chicago is 4-6 entering their Week 12 matchup with the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Eberflus wanted to blame the officials

Eberflus said the Bears would send a tape to the NFL of the play to inquire if the play, which determined the final outcome of the game, was affected by an illegal move on the part of the Packers. For a coach on the hot seat, Eberflus sounded like a person grasping at straws for an excuse as to why Chicago had lost their fourth game in as many tries.

The Chicago Bears have themselves to blame

Per Jason Lieser with the Chicago Sun-Times, the league issued their judgment on the play’s legality, and it wasn’t a good look for Eberflus’ staff.

“It’d be merely a footnote anyway, but the Packers’ blocked field goal to beat the Bears on the final play Sunday was reviewed by the NFL and determined to be a clean play,” Lieser wrote. “The league informed the Bears this week in response to their inquiry, a source said.”

At least the Bears didn’t lose a timeout for missing on the challenge.

Eberflus tried to blame the league for the Bears’ loss to the Packers. Instead, the mistake is purely the fault of Eberflus’ staff. Packers players said after the game they had studied issues with Chicago’s special teams blocking, and they took advantage of a weakness with kicker Cairo Santos.

Eberflus faced criticism for not trying to advance the ball one more time before asking Santos to drill a 46-yard field goal attempt from the Green Bay 28-yard line.

All of the above were Eberflus’ fault, not of the officials.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE