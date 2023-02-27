Former Bears defensive lineman gets major pay raise for great on field performance

A former Bears player is getting his money this offseason

The Chicago Bears have seen some recent defenders get big pay raises with their new teams. The Baltimore Ravens overpaid Roquan Smith after the Bears traded him mid-season. Now a former Bears defensive lineman is getting a great deal after his performance in 2022.

According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars extended Roy Robertson-Harris for three years. The deal will be for $30 million.

The #Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension with DL Roy Robertson-Harris, source says. A free-agent signing two years ago, Robertson-Harris gets an extension after being a force on the defensive line for Jacksonville late in the season. pic.twitter.com/A4eq7ebNur — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 25, 2023

That would be the most money Robertson-Harris has made in the NFL. Robertson-Harris made about $6.8 million last season, and his career total earnings are just over $21 million, according to Spotrac. The 29-year-old defensive end was an undrafted free agent signed by the Bears in 2016. He played with the Bears through the 2020 season and then signed with the Jaguars in 2021.

Robertson-Harris appeared in 52 games for the Bears. He earned one fumble recovery, recorded 7.5 sacks, and 47 total tackles while with the Bears. Robertson was credited for three sacks, 26 stops, 32 pressures, and 32 solo tackles last season with the Jaguars. He earned a 63.9 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his performance in 2022.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE