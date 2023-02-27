Former Bears defensive lineman gets major pay raise for great on field performance

Trending
A former Bears player is getting his money this offseason

The Chicago Bears have seen some recent defenders get big pay raises with their new teams. The Baltimore Ravens overpaid Roquan Smith after the Bears traded him mid-season. Now a former Bears defensive lineman is getting a great deal after his performance in 2022.

According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars extended Roy Robertson-Harris for three years. The deal will be for $30 million.

That would be the most money Robertson-Harris has made in the NFL.  Robertson-Harris made about $6.8 million last season, and his career total earnings are just over $21 million, according to Spotrac. The 29-year-old defensive end was an undrafted free agent signed by the Bears in 2016. He played with the Bears through the 2020 season and then signed with the Jaguars in 2021.

Robertson-Harris appeared in 52 games for the Bears. He earned one fumble recovery, recorded 7.5 sacks, and 47 total tackles while with the Bears. Robertson was credited for three sacks, 26 stops, 32 pressures, and 32 solo tackles last season with the Jaguars. He earned a 63.9 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his performance in 2022.

 

 

 

