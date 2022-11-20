Former Bears player breaks NFL record for kick return TDs

A former Bears returner breaks NFL record

A former Chicago Bears player had an up-and-down half. Cordarrelle Patterson fumbled the ball in the second quarter setting up a Bears score. He took the kick return after that touchdown to the endzone for his current team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Cordarelle Patterson makes up for the fumble with a kick-return house call 💯pic.twitter.com/2P2R6AuFcJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2022

In doing so, Patterson broke the record for kick return touchdowns. Patterson now has nine kick return touchdowns in his career. He was tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington with eight kick return touchdowns before Sunday’s game. That’s a huge accomplishment for the Former Bears return man.

Patterson was one of the best return men the Bears have had. But he’s not in the same league as Devin Hester. Hester had five kick returns for touchdowns. However, his punt return record is safe for this season. Hester had 14 punt returns for his career. That record isn’t going away any time soon.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE