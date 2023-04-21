Former Chicago Bears special teamer wants back on the roster

The Chicago Bears are coming off a rather impressive start to their off-season, in which they signed some great talent in free agency and are preparing for the looming NFL Draft. This team has plenty of holes still to fill on the roster that they hope to address as soon as possible. There is one position that they don’t have a dire need to upgrade, and that’s the kicker position.

Cario Santos has been rather solid during his tenure in Chicago, so there’s really no need to replace him. However, former All-Pro and veteran kicker Robbie Gould told Coral Smith of NFL.com today that he’d welcome a return to the Windy City.

“Obviously I want to play closer to home, that’s one of the big things that’s meant a lot to me, and we’re filtering through those opportunities, and waiting for the right time to be able to do that,” Gould said. “I’d love to win if possible, so I’m kind of being a little picky with that, but at 40 years old and playing 18 years in the league, I think I’ve earned the ability to do that.”

Gould, who is 40 years old, played for the Chicago Bears for an impressive 11 seasons. He has a career 86.5 field goal percentage and was an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in during the 2006 season. Crazy that it seems like that was yesterday but in reality, it was 17 years ago. He said he’d love to come back to Chicago.

“For sure, if they called (Bears) and said, ‘Hey, we want you to play for us,’ I’d do it in a heartbeat,” he said.

Robbie Gould was beloved during most of his time here in Chicago for the Bears. He’s since spent the last 6 years with the San Francisco 49ers and the 2015 season with the New York Giants. The need to have Gould back on the team is low, especially with how Santos performed last year.

Would you want Robbie Gould back on the team if the situation was right?

