The Las Vegas Raiders have added cornerback Duke Shelley to the roster after signing him to a deal.

Landed in Vegas. We have signed unrestricted free agent CB Duke Shelley » https://t.co/iMpYcrx2av pic.twitter.com/aOO2lPtrhf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 23, 2023

Shelley, 26, a former sixth round pick by the Chicago Bears out of Kansas State in 2019 was waived by the Bears in 2022 after three seasons with the team. He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad and was later elevated to the active roster.

Last season, Shelley played in 11 games with five starts and finished with 30 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed. Taking advantage of the opportunity given Shelley stood out as a solid pass defender.

According to Pro Football Focus, his 86.4 coverage grade ranked third in the NFL and his 84.5 man-coverage graded ranked second in the NFL. He limited opposing quarterbacks to a 59.6 passer rating, which was sixth-best among cornerbacks last season.

