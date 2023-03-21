BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears Defensive Tackle Comes Back From Retirement

A former Chicago Bears DT is coming back to the NFL

A former Chicago Bears defensive tackle announced their intention to retire last offseason, but they plan to make a comeback in 2023. The Bears released defensive tackle Eddie Goldman last March. Goldman found employment with the Atlanta Falcons on July 6th before the team’s training camp.

Several Bears players were with the Falcons during training camp last season as former Bears general manager Ryan Pace was hired as the Falcons’ senior personnel executive. Goldman announced his retirement on July 19th, just 13 days after he signed with the Falcons and before he practiced with the team in training camp. But he appears ready to play after his break in 2022.

According to Miike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Falcons are reinstating Goldman from the reserve/retired list.

The #Falcons have reinstated DT Eddie Goldman from the reserve/retired list. He's back after announcing his retirement last year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2023

This isn’t the first time Goldman has returned to a roster after a one-season hiatus. Goldman was a 2020 season Covid-19 opt-out. The 29-year-old defensive lineman has played in 81 games in his NFL career. Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and one safety for the Bears.

