Two former Chicago Bears linebackers are playing at a high level

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had over $100M in cap space to improve his team this past offseason. And one area that needed improvement was at linebacker.

After the Bears traded away Roquan Smith and opted not to re-sign Nicholas Morrow, they needed to find to some replacements. Poles signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards to fill those voids. But so far, it hasn’t worked out as Edwards/Edmunds have struggled.

To make it worse, Smith and Morrow have found success for their new teams and are the two highest graded inside linebackers this season:

Nicholas Morrow is the 2nd highest graded LB in the NFL through 4 weeks: 1) Roquan Smith – 89.4

2) Nicholas Morrow – 84.9#Eagles pic.twitter.com/y7pIGACvnM — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 2, 2023

Chicago Bears need more from their linebackers

It’s no secret that the Bears defense is struggling this season, including in coverage and tackling. Both Edmunds and Edwards haven’t lived up to the hype yet and if they want to turn things around, the Bears need both to play better.

Edmunds was signed to a four-year deal worth $72M this past offseason. He’s going to be here for a while but Edwards is here on a three-year deal worth $19.5M but has an out of $3M dead cap after this season.

It’s unlikely the Bears would give up on both right away but the stat about doesn’t make fans feel any better about the situation. The Bears opted not to pay Roquan Smith big-time money as an inside linebacker and thought they could find a better solution.

But so far, that hasn’t been the case and it’s looking like it could turn out to be a mistake.

