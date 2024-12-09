Former Chicago Bears Long Snapper Patrick Mannelly calls out the team following Sunday’s loss

The veteran did not hold back his words on the Bears following their 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

“I would love to hear them personally take responsibility of their play and say ‘yes that’s embarrassing’, that’s not good enough,’ instead of saying ‘well if coach would have made a better call,'” Mannelly said.

.@PatrickMannelly has a message for Bears players: “I’d love to hear them personally take responsibility of their play and say, ‘Yes, that’s embarrassing, that’s not good enough’ instead of, ‘Well, if coach would’ve made a better call…’” Tune in: https://t.co/6pC174BHJJ pic.twitter.com/INDYWkTHyu — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 9, 2024

It’s unclear how (or even if) this shot from a well-respected former Bear in Mannelly will resonate with the players, but he’s just continuing on the point that many frustrated Chicago Bears fans of this team have felt all season. Players have acknowledged the frustration from the lack of results this group has generated, but at some point things need to change.

The defense allowed the most points in a game all season this afternoon and the offense had more punts (five) than total yards (four) in the entire first half. In a year where there was so much optimism and buzz surrounding the organization across the league, losing seven straight games was never on the mind of anyone with this squad.

What needs to be improved along with accountability moving forward

Caleb Williams addressed a couple of offensive issues from today’s game in his post-game press conference. Between focusing on third-down efficiency along with being on the same page timing-wise. Drops were had by all again on Sunday, with all four primary weapons in the Chicago Bears system having at least one drop throughout the contest.

The Chicago Bears defense will look to get back on track and be fully acclimated with defensive coordinator Eric Washington running the show. The players on that side of the ball have made it known that they were not big fans of how Matt Eberflus called the shots toward the end of his tenure leading the team.

Two big issues defensively on Sunday were getting off the field on third down, and leaving the middle of the field wide open too frequently. The third down thing was a big issue in the Eberflus era, but the second issue is one we have not seen too much of this season.

