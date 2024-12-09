Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears are interested in these 4 candidates: Report

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Ben Johnson
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches a play against Tennessee Titans during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Created: 2024-10-27T16:45:35 Restrictions: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears reportedly have four candidates that they’re targeting to be the 19th head coach. CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles are in charge of finding Matt Eberflus’ replacement after the Bears fired the third-year coach on Nov. 29 after a 4-8 start to the season.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown was expected to get a serious trial run for the job, but he fumbled the bag in Chicago’s 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. Per NBC Sports‘ Mike Florio, the Bears have not reached out to Bill Belichick, a candidate for the job at North Carolina.

The Chicago Bears are interested in four candidates

Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson. NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Per Chicago broadcaster Dan McNeil, Poles and Warren are interested in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Sources confirm these FOUR coaches are on the Bears’ list for HC: Ben Johnson, Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Mike Vrabel,” McNeil posted on X. “They may want to talk to more candidates, but they’re targeting these four. More as soon as I get it.”

Not many big surprises here

USATSI 16474953 scaled
Mike Vrabel steps down before the Bears game. Photo courtesy of USA Today.

Johnson and Brady shouldn’t be a surprise. Most sportsbooks give them the highest odds of becoming the next head coach of the Bears.

Flores and Vrabel both have head coaching experience. Vrabel went 54-45 with the Titans, making three postseason appearances in six seasons in Nashville. Flores went 24-25 during his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference President & CEO Kevin Warren Introduction Matt Eberflus
Jan 17, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, US; New Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren speaks during the press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

