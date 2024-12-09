Chicago Bears are interested in these 4 candidates: Report

The Chicago Bears reportedly have four candidates that they’re targeting to be the 19th head coach. CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles are in charge of finding Matt Eberflus’ replacement after the Bears fired the third-year coach on Nov. 29 after a 4-8 start to the season.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown was expected to get a serious trial run for the job, but he fumbled the bag in Chicago’s 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. Per NBC Sports‘ Mike Florio, the Bears have not reached out to Bill Belichick, a candidate for the job at North Carolina.

The Chicago Bears are interested in four candidates

Per Chicago broadcaster Dan McNeil, Poles and Warren are interested in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Sources confirm these FOUR coaches are on the Bears’ list for HC: Ben Johnson, Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Mike Vrabel,” McNeil posted on X. “They may want to talk to more candidates, but they’re targeting these four. More as soon as I get it.”

Sources confirm these FOUR coaches are on the Bears' list for HC: Ben Johnson, Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Mike Vrabel. They may want to talk to more candidates, but they're targeting these four. More as soon as I get it. #IBearWitness — Dan McNeil (@DannyMacShow) December 9, 2024

Not many big surprises here

Johnson and Brady shouldn’t be a surprise. Most sportsbooks give them the highest odds of becoming the next head coach of the Bears.

Flores and Vrabel both have head coaching experience. Vrabel went 54-45 with the Titans, making three postseason appearances in six seasons in Nashville. Flores went 24-25 during his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE