Frank Nazar scores his first NHL goal in his Blackhawks debut

Frank Nazar has hit the ground running with the Chicago Blackhawks. Nazar signed with the Blackhawks only 22 hours ago. After finishing hsi college career at Michigan, the Hawks signed the 20-year-old to a three-year entry-level agreement. Now Nazar has his first career NHL goal on his first NHL shot attempt.

Nazar received a nice pass from Seth Jones on a Hawks breakaway in the middle of the first period. Nazar then fires the puck past the left side of the Hurricanes goaltender.

Watch Nazar’s first NHL goal below:

Frank Nazar scores his first career NHL goal on his first shot in his first NHL game. Wow. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0Z4PShrHhn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 14, 2024

The Blackhawks future looks brighter than ever

It’s too early to tell, but the Blackhawks may have found another star player to team up with Bedard.

In a strange coincidence, Jonathan Toews also scored his first NHL goal on his first shot attempt. Frank Nazar being in the same company as Toews in his first career game is a great sign of things to come.

