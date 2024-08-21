On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears placed a wide receiver on injured reserve. The move comes a day before the Bears play their final preseason game when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. The Bears will trim their roster to 53 players by August 27.

The Chicago Bears have their WR roster almost set

The Bears have several wide receivers on the bubble to make the 53-man roster. DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and Tyler Scott will make the team. DeAndre Carter, Velus Jones Jr., and Dante Pettis are on the bubble and battling for a spot on the roster.

The Bears placed Freddie Swain on injured reserve

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bears placed Freddie Swain on injured reserve.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Swain in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He has 42 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns in his career. Swain has experience as a kick and punt returner.

Swain has three catches for 30 yards in the preseason.

