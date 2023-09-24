Patrick Wisdom’s two-run HR gives Cubs lead, ultimately victory

Patrick Wisdom made the last regular-season game of the year for the Chicago Cubs one the fans won’t soon forget.

Wisdom’s two-run home run gave the Chicago Cubs the lead and, eventually, a 4-3 triumph over the Colorado Rockies to finish out a three-game sweep and keep their thin lead for the third and final National League Wild Card position in their hunt for their first postseason berth since 2020.

The home run culminated a three-run sixth inning.

“That was a big one,” Wisdom said afterward. “Hearing Wrigley erupt and seeing the dugout when you’re rounding second explode is really cool. It’s a hard feeling to replicate.”

The victory — and series sweep — was absolutely needed as the Miami Marlins, chasing the Cubs for that final wild card position, scored a 6-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to stay one game behind the North Siders. The Cincinnati Reds also won, staying 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the wild card chase. The Marlins’ win also meant the Cubs kept their faint National League Central Division hopes alive as the magic number for the Brewers winning the division remained at one.

The Rockies had taken a 3-1 lead after a two-run home run by Brendan Rodgers in the third inning and a solo home run by Nolan James in the sixth, both home runs given up by starter Jordan Wicks (4-1).

The bottom of the sixth started with a Seiya Suzuki double to left field. After Dansby Swanson singled Suzuki to third, Yan Gomes delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Suzuki, cutting the lead to 3-2. That’s when Wisdom drilled a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (3-3) deep into the left-center field seats to give the Cubs the lead.

Julian Merryweather walked Jones and Elias Diaz to start the ninth inning, but he induced two flyouts to center fieder Pete Crow-Armstrong before striking out Ryan Armstrong to finish out his second save of the season.

Gomes gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the second inning when he doubled home Suzuki, who walked to start the frame.

The Cubs have their final day off this regular season Monday before starting a three-game series with the 100-win Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday. Justin Steele (16-5) will face off with Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (12-4).

