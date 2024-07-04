Futures Game 2024: Unveiling the Cubs prospects heading to Arlington

As the highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game approaches, fans are looking forward to the Home Run Derby and the clash of baseball’s stars. But let’s not forget that there’s another All-Star Game taking place a few days earlier.

The Future All-Star Game, also known as the ‘Futures Game’, is a competition that brings together the top prospects from all 30 MLB baseball organizations. This year, a total of 54 young prospects will showcase their skills on the diamond under the direction of Adrián Beltré for the American League and Michael Young for the National League.

The Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox headline the list of players taking part of the Futures Game, with three prospects each. This game is an opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of tomorrow’s stars before they reach the big leagues.

Let’s take a look on the Chicago Cubs prospects who will be participating in the Futures Game 2024:

Matt Shaw (third base)

Matt Shaw is a former Massachusetts high school and former University of Maryland star, who was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 13th overall pick last July. After winning the Cape Cod League batting title (.360) and being named Most Valuable Player in 2022, he set the Terrapins’ career home run record (53) and was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year in the spring of 2023.

After signing for $4,848,500 as a pro, Shaw continued to showcase his talent in Double-A, hitting .357/.400/.618 with eight home runs and 15 steals in 38 games.

As of July 2024, Shaw is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds and is currently playing at the Double-A level with the Tennessee Smokies. He has impressed with a .251/.361/.428 offensive line, with 61 hits in 243 at-bats, including 9 doubles, 2 triples and 10 home runs. He also drove in 35 runs, stole 19 bases and posted a .789 OPS.

Owen Caissie (outfielder)

Owen Caissie, selected by the Padres with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft, became the highest Canadian outfielder ever drafted and signed for $1,200,004. Before making his professional debut, San Diego traded him along with three other prospects and Zach Davies to the Cubs in December 2020 in exchange for Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini.

Caissie has been a key contributor to league titles at High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee the past two seasons, and in 2023, at age 20, he finished in the top five in all three categories for slash (.289/.398/.519) and home runs (22) in the Double-A Southern League.

Heading to the Futures Game, Caissie is 6’3″ and 190 pounds, currently playing at the Triple-A level with the Iowa Cubs. He has a .275 batting average with 17 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, and 45 RBIs. He has also complemented his offensive line with a .385 OBP, .438 SLG and .823 OPS.

Moises Ballesteros (catcher)

Moisés Ballesteros, a star on Venezuela’s youth national teams, was signed professionally for $1.2 million, the second-highest bonus among catchers and players signed by the Cubs in the 2020-21 international class. Because of his advanced bat, the Cubs promoted him aggressively.

Ballesteros was named the Cubs’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2023 after hitting .285/.374/.449 with 14 home runs as a 19-year-old, splitting the second half of the season between High-A and Double-A.

In 2024, Ballesteros is 5’7″ and 190 pounds, currently playing at the Triple-A level with the Iowa Cubs as a catcher and first baseman. Prior to his call-up to the Big Tent, he batted .340 with 18 hits in 53 innings in 13 games, including a home run, five doubles and three RBIs.

Novelties of the Futures Game

This year, the league has added a new Skills Show to the Futures Game, where several of the aforementioned players will showcase their best hitting skills in three modalities: hitting to specific spots on the field, hitting to the wings, and a home run derby of sorts.

The Futures Game will take place on July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

