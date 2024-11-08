Recent reports have Chicago White Sox Ace Garrett Crochet being traded by the end of the Winter Meetings.

As the General Manager meetings wrapped up in San Antonio were the foundations for trades are laid, the hottest commodity on the trade market appears to be Garrett Crochet. Now entering a 2nd rebuild the Chicago White Sox aim to get back position players in the deal according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Garrett Crochet, who was subject of trade rumors all last season as the deadline approached is once again subject to those same rumors. Crochet who last season made all 32 of his starts and pitched to a 6-12 record with a 3.58 era striking out 209 batters in 146.0 innings. This was Garrett Crochets first season as a full time starter after being in the bullpen since debuting in the Majors.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale the two teams most aggressive for the White Sox left hander are the Philadelphia Phillies and the now World Series Champs Los Angels Dodgers. Both have the necessary assets via prospects and MLB talent to get the deal done, but who will the White Sox target.



The White Sox are seeking more position players according to what is being reported, already snagging Miguel Vargas from the Dodgers at the deadline last season. I believe the White Sox will be looking to acquire a mix of prospects and Major League ready talent to help speed up the rebuild.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies who are coming off a season in which they lost to the New York Mets in the NLDS are looking to bounce back and retool to find the same magic that got them to the dance in 2022. Already with a deep rotation with names like Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, and Christopher Sánchez, adding Crochet to the rotation would make it one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

In order for the deal to get done between then Phillies and the White Sox here’s what I believe is needed to get it done.

Philadelphia Phillies receive: Garrett Crochet LHP

Chicago White Sox receive: Brandon Marsh OF, INF Aidan Miller ( PHI #1 prospect), and Starlyn Caba (PHI #4 prospect).

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers who are coming off their 2nd World Series title in 5 years (2020) they’ll be looking to once again build another championship roster. The main focus for the Dodgers will be acquiring a high end of the rotation starter which Garrett Crochet certainly is. If acquire Crochet would join Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as well as Shohei Ohtani who will be coming back from his second Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers receive: LHP Garret Crochet

Chicago White Sox receive: C/OF Dalton Rushing (LA #1 prospect), OF Josue De Paula (#2 prospect), and LHP Jackson Ferris (#4)

The Winter Meetings are scheduled for a little less than a month away (December 9th-12th). So we’ll just have to patiently wait and see during which day Crochet will but moved, but according to GM Chris Getz he will be moved be the end of the meetings.

