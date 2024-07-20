Gervon Dexter is already drawing praise on the first day of training camp

The Chicago Bears are bringing back almost all of its starting defense from a unit in 2023 that got better as the season went on. But the biggest key up front could be second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Chicago is hoping Gervon Dexter can break out in a big way this season, providing a solution at defensive tackle for the season. And on Saturday, he took the first big step in doing so.

Dexter was praised after practice by head coach Matt Eberflus and teammate Montez Sweat, earning the recognition after an offseason of training. The defensive tackle batted down a pass from Caleb Williams in practice, drawing the attention from reporters at Halas Hall:

The first #Bears training camp practice is in the books. A short and sweet 90 minute session, with some 11v11 and two-minute drill without pads. One of the highlights was Caleb Williams catching his own pass deflected by Gervon Dexter & taking off toward the sideline with it. pic.twitter.com/ZxQANK0BeI — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) July 20, 2024

But it was what was said after practice that caught our attention.

When speaking to the media, defensive end Montez Sweat hinted that Gervon Dexter is ready to ‘blow up’ this season while dropping a note about his offseason.

“He did the conditioning test with the damn d-ends yesterday,” Sweat told the media. “When we were in the position meeting, they put a picture of him in a little beach suit. He had the shirt out and all that type of stuff. He definitely made a transformation in his body. I mean I’ve always expected big things out of Gervon. He’s just waiting to blow up honestly.”

Now, that’s interesting.

We’ve seen videos of Dexter working out this offseason, trying to get stronger and more explosive at the same time. He’s now doing the conditioning test with defensive ends which doesn’t mean a position change is looming but instead, improvement in pass rushing and conditioning overall.

Last season, Dexter showed signs of breaking out in a big way on this defense. But going into 2024, things are on the right track for that breakout year and he could be on the verge of something big.

