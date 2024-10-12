Gervon Dexter has been on quite the tear through the first 5 weeks of his rookie season.

Gervon Dexter is currently on pace to be one of the top, if not THE top defensive tackle in the NFL. His stellar performance through the first 5 weeks is nothing short of a breath of fresh air for the Bears.

After a rough start in training camp Dexter was written off as the “weak link” in Chicago’s defense. I think his performance to this point has silenced anyone who agreed. Tied for 2nd among interior lineman with 4 sacks and tied for 9th with 11 QB pressures in 5 games is certainly impressive for the young tackle.

Maybe it’s a bit of a bold statement this early in the season but Dexter has certainly led the defensive charge for the Bears, and I predict he will have one of his best games in week 6 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have been having several problems as of late on the offensive line which has led to turnovers and countless failed drives. The Bears and Gervon Dexter should absolutely have no problem breaking through this week and wreak havoc on Trevor Lawrence.

To compare, Gervon Dexter’s rookie season he played in all 17 games totaling just 2.5 sacks and 20 tackles (13 solo). Going in to week 6 of his 2nd year he has 4 sacks and 14 tackles (7 solo). I mean, the numbers really speak for themselves. He has been at the forefront of this Bears defense and will continue to be, in my opinion (and hope) for many years to come if his production continues on this upward trend.

The run game has been a thorn in the side of our defense so far this season but it’s not too late to turn that around. Currently ranked 18th against the run game, there’s certainly some room for improvement but I have faith in our defense against an offensive line that is currently ranked 28th in the league.

I don’t have enough good things to say about Gervon Dexter and how much he’s improved from his rookie season, especially at the level he has been performing. The early morning game in London truly could not come soon enough.

Ryan Poles and the Bears organization made a fantastic decision drafting Dexter, and he’s going to be a phenomenal asset on the defensive front. I’m excited to continue watching this team through the rest of the season if only to see our defense dominate our opponents week to week.

