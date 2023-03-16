A study made by IL Betting, an Illinois-based news website about sports betting in the state, has revealed which ten sports teams in Illinois are the most popular.

Phil Naessens, editor at IL Betting, used search data from Google to work out which teams have been searched the most within Illinois and from there, made a comprehensive list of the top ten teams.

Google is the most widely-used search engine, with a whopping 82% of the market share on online searches around the world, so the study used Google search data in order to carry out the findings, which is considered a fair method for such types of studies.

If you want to learn more about and see the full list of the most popular sports teams in Illinois, check out the original study made by IL Betting.

Most popular Illinois sports teams

Illinois is a very team-dense state, with dozens of official sports teams around the state and quite a few professional and famous teams among them.

This is no surprise, as Illinoians are famed for their passion for sports. With that being said, let’s go through the top three most popular Illinois sports teams as per the study.

1. Chicago Bears (NFL) – 823,000 monthly searches

The Chicago Bears take first place in the list, with a huge 823,000 monthly searches on Google. The Bears are Chicago’s only NFL team and were founded in 1919. They are also one of the two remaining NFL franchises from the original list of founding teams in 1920, along with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chicago Bears are one of the most historic franchises in NFL history, with nine NFL Championships to their name, including one Super Bowl victory in 1986. Their success has petered out somewhat in recent years, but they still remain one of the biggest names in the league and compete in the tough NFC North against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers.

2. Chicago Bulls (NBA) – 550,000 monthly searches

The Chicago Bulls are second on the list with 550,000 monthly searches and are a professional basketball team, part of the Eastern Conference Central Division in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Bulls have won six NBA championships and are the only NBA team to win multiple championships in a single decade.

They are known for their intimidating defense, which was led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman during the 1990s. The Bulls have also featured a number of legendary players, such as Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, and Pau Gasol. They have also had a number of Hall of Fame coaches, including Phil Jackson and Tom Thibodeau. The Bulls are one of the most successful teams in NBA history, and their passionate fanbase continues to support them.

3. Chicago Cubs (MLB) – 450,000 monthly searches

The Chicago Cubs are third on the list with 450,000 monthly searches. They are a Major League Baseball team and were founded in 1876. They are the oldest team in the National League. The Cubs have won two World Series titles and 16 National League pennants, the most of any MLB team. The team’s home field is Wrigley Field, one of the most iconic and historic ballparks in the league.

The Cubs are known for their loyal fan base and their motto, “Wait ’til next year”, which has been used since 1945 following their last World Series win. The team’s colors are blue, white, and red, and their mascot is Clark the Cub. The Cubs are a perennial contender in the National League, and their fans continue to show their unwavering devotion to the team.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE