Goran Dragic is slowly turning into a key player for the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls did not have a lot of roster change-up from the 2021-2022 season, to this current one. In fact, the Bulls only added three new additions to the roster according to spotrac.com. Two of the signings were two-way contracts to Kostas Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Hill, while the other has slowly turned into one of the most underrated signings in the league.

Goran Dragić has made an immediate impact on the Bulls’ second unit and team in general. Dragić has brought a multitude of benefits to the team. He brings an upgrade in 3-point shooting, of which he’s currently shooting 61.5%, good for 9th best in the NBA according to statmuse.com.

Chicago struggled with 3-point shooting last year, finishing 31st in the league in 3-pointers made last season. So, it’s a good sign to see a Bulls player knocking down threes at such a high rate, regardless that it’s only been five games.

Not only does Dragić bring a consistent three-point option off the bench, but he also brings a high-level IQ and leadership to the entire team. Dragić is a 14-year veteran in the league and has experienced nearly every possible scenario on the court. Being able to go to a point guard who can read defensive tendencies with ease, just makes the entire team around him better and it shows. Dragić has averaged 4.2 assists per game, which is 2nd best on the team only behind DeMar DeRozan.

The vet @Goran_Dragic makes a big difference out there pic.twitter.com/0uySDgydEY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 27, 2022

Goran Dragic had a real effect on the Bulls bench mob especially. The bench play for Chicago was another main big struggle for the team last year, ranking 2nd worst in the league in average bench points with 27.2 according to statmuse.com The Bulls currently rank 7th this season in bench points, averaging 34.4 a seven point increase from last year.

Goran Dragic’s veteran leadership and overall understanding of the game has helped improve this Bulls team in ways not may would have expected when he was signed back in August.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE