The 2023 NFL Draft is over: How did the Chicago Bears do?

Whew! What an insane last few days for the NFL, and the Chicago Bears fan base. GM Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office had a lot of work to do, and holes to fill on this roster heading into draft day. To say the least, they checked most of their boxes.

The Chicago Bears added ten new players to the roster in the seven-round draft, and signed even more last night in the UDFA pool. They addressed the trenches early and often, got their third running back, and even added a few more skill positional players. It was a pretty solid overall draft that the media and fanbase seemed to be happy with.

Today, I give my personal grades for all ten selections. Here’s what we gathered.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE