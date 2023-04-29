Tweet surfaces of new Green Bay Packers Quarterback allegiance to Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers went with an Illinois native when they made their selection at backup quarterback for Jordan Love. The Packers drafted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Clifford is from Barrington, Illinois, and appears to have favored the Chicago Bears in his youth.

The Green Bay Packers lose!

An old Tweet surfaced not long after the Packers drafted Clifford Saturday. Clifford was excited when the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Playoffs on January 5, 2014. Clifford Tweeted “Packers lose! #dabears”

The Tweet has now been deleted by the newest Packers quarterback. Things have certainly changed for Clifford since 2014. Now that he’s been drafted by the Packers, it’ll be his job to try and beat the Bears. However, Clifford’s statement proclaiming his allegiance for the Bears will live forever.

A Chicago Bears QB did something similar

The Bears had a similar issue with quarterback Mitch Trubisky after they drafted him in 2017. A tweet surfaced of Trubisky Tweeting a go Packers post.

