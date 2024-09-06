Chicago Bears coach explains why he advocated to keep Velus Jones Jr.

How many lives does the “Ferret King” have?

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” showed a clip of Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower giving his case to general manager Ryan Poles as to why Velus Jones Jr. should be a part of the 53-man roster this year.

Hightower further explained his reasoning during his press conference on Thursday.

Velus Jones Jr. earned the KR1 job

The Bears have named Jones as the starting kick returner for their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Jones was spotted working out with the running backs this week at practice. He was used as a running back in training camp but is listed as a wide receiver on the Bears’ depth chart.

The Bears drafted Jones as a wide receiver in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s shown off his blazing speed in his first two seasons. He’s also shown an ability to muff, fumble, and drop passes.

Jones came into training camp on the bubble to make the team. He made a critical error on a kick return during the Bears’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Still, the coaching staff vouched for Jones during clips shown on “Hard Knocks.” His running back coaches were impressed with Jones work ethic and abilities as an NFL running back. Most receivers would be unable transition to running back.

Chicago Bears ST coordinator likes Jones’ talent

Per the Bears’ website, Hightower said Thursday that he wants Jones on the team because of how talented he is.

“I always thought that the kid was super, uber talented,” Hightower said. “Really that big and that fast and then now he’s gained a tremendous amount of confidence because he is making a lot more plays now and he has done a great job on offense. He’s always done a great job in the kicking game, so just looking for him to keep growing and excited about his development phase.”

Talent has never been the issue

Jones’ talent wasn’t useful for the Bears when they had to make him a healthy scratch last season. Jones’ confidence has never been a problem in the preseason, even when he muffed a return against the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie. Hopefully, Jones will continue to develop and stay confident during the regular season.

Jones has game-breaking speed if the Bears can harness it. If they can’t, the coaching staff and Poles have no one to blame for the results of Jones’ mistakes costing the Bears, but themselves.

