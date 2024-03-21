Chicago Bears players are upset about proposed change for 2024 season

Chicago Bears defensive players didn’t appear too happy about a proposed rule change that the NFL will vote on during next week’s annual league meeting in Orlando. The league will consider a rule change that will punish what they call a “hip-drop tackle” in the name of player safety.

What the NFL is calling a “hip-drop tackle”

Per the NFL‘s website, the competition committee is defining the “hip-drop tackle” as so:

“If the defender “grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

The NFL media tried very hard last season to publicize the tackle as being the cause of major injuries. The injury to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews last season was a big focal point for people who want tackling eventually banned from the sport:

Just like with #Ravens TE Mark Andrews, who's lost for the season, it appears the 'Hip drop' tackle played a role in Jordan Travis' leg injury. Should that tackle be banned for safety reasons?pic.twitter.com/GoFUAJNpaEpic.twitter.com/Ar57ZSvNAnhttps://t.co/bsMPYN43Zd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 19, 2023

The new proposed rule would penalize a team for using the hip-drop tackle by giving the offensive team 15 yards and an automatic first down. The NFL is trying to call this a “ban” on the hip-drop tackle. However, one doesn’t see this rule changing the use of the hip-drop tackle much at all.

Defensive players usually resort to this tactic when they’re about to get beat by a ball carrier for either a huge play or, more likely, a touchdown. Defensive players will still use the move to stop a touchdown from being given up much in the same way defensive backs in college are taught to take a pass interference penalty for 15 yards rather than give up a long touchdown pass.

The NFLPA isn’t for the proposed rule change

The NFLPA doesn’t like the move. Per a statement on their X account, the NFLPA said the change would cause confusion:

“The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a “swivel hip-drop” tackle. While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials and especially, for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider implementing this rule.”

Our statement on the swivel hip-drop tackle. pic.twitter.com/8mzhjtPgKu — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 20, 2024

If offensive players are afraid of being tackled in that manner, they are free to give themselves up. However, rule changes in the name of player safety typically work to protect offensive players, especially quarterbacks, while putting defensive players in harm’s way and making the game harder on them.

Chicago Bears defenders don’t like the proposed rule

A couple of Bears defensive players reacted to the proposed rule change. Safety Jaquan Brisker Tweeted a few messages about the proposal. New safety Kevin Byard chimed in. Here are some reactions from the Bears’ defense about the proposed ban on the hip-drop tackle.

No such thing as a drop tackle ! Can’t be true, already an offensive league … 🤮 https://t.co/pNuTSmFUVD — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 20, 2024

It’s so hard to play defense in the league 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/LmR8OWjjT6 — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) March 20, 2024

Fr though, can we please not ruin this GREAT game of football… — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 20, 2024

