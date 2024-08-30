Ian Cunningham labeled top future GM in a survey of NFL agents

General manager Ryan Poles has been the instrument of success for the Chicago Bears. However, according to a survey of 31 anonymous NFL agents, Poles isn’t the only person in Bears management the league is watching. Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is on many people’s radar for future job openings.

Agents speak highly of Cunningham

The Athletic recently surveyed 31 anonymous NFL agents to gather data on trending topics around the NFL. The survey asked agents who in the NFL is a “future general manager to watch”? Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham received positive reviews as the top pick in the category.

Here are a couple of quotes that the Athletic collected about Ian Cunningham:

“Ian Cunningham is a great talent evaluator,” an anonymous agent told The Athletic. “He’s fair with agents, not rigid. He comes off like he’s one of us, not some snob. Has an excellent demeanor for the top job.”

One agent pointed out Cunningham’s cool head as one of his biggest strengths. The agent also pointed out that Cunningham likes to bring in new and fresh perspectives, in order to create a well rounded staff.

“Cunningham is so level-headed that he finds young evaluators and thinkers to build up his staff,” another agent said.

Cunningham has interviewed for general manager positions with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers in the past two years. He has yet to secure a general manager position. But he may be given the keys to a franchise sooner than later.

Cunningham told The Athletic that he proud of what he has been able to achieve with the Bears. He also made sure to point out that his work isn’t done. His ultimate goal of being a general manager of an NFL team has yet to be realized.

“It feels great in the sense that this is what I’ve worked for my entire life and career,” Cunningham told The Athletic. “Knowing what I’ve wanted to do since I was in middle school, high school and setting that goal for myself. … Realizing I’m on the cusp of that, I’m extremely fortunate to have the interviews in which I’ve had and the opportunities in which I’ve had. I just view it as just keep chopping, and it’ll happen in the right time.”

Ian Cunningham later said that he believes that the Bears are building a championship culture in Chicago.

“I feel like we’re on the right track to building a championship culture here,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham has been mentored by some of the best GM’s in today’s NFL including Eric DeCosta and Howie Roseman. Both of whom Cunningham says are in his top five best general managers in the league.

If you want to get to know more about Ian Cunningham and his journey through the NFL a video interview is provided below.

🚨"NFL Spotlight" with #Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham. Timestamps:

(0:25) Intro

(2:19) START OF IAN CUNNINGHAM INTERVIEW

(3:25) Dad being a basketball agent.

(6:20) Going from player to working with Ravens

(9:08) Working for Ozzie Newsome

(11:21) Working with Eric… pic.twitter.com/RQsWn3xGKz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2024

Takeaways

Cunningham has been impactful during his time with the Bears. Acting as Ryan Poles second in command, Cunningham has had his finger prints on many of Poles biggest moves. Cunningham has more than proved his worth in NFL team management. That combined with his list of notable mentors will surely land Cunningham a GM job in the future. If Cunningham does leave for a GM job after this season, the Bears would receive third-round compensatory draft picks in 2025 and 2026.

Whatever team hires Cunningham will be getting a hardworking, diligent, intelligent and highly motivated individual. Ryan Poles trusted Cunningham enough to help him rebuild the Bears roster. The duo have done an excellent job so far. Only time will tell if their work turns into success on the field. But on paper, Cunningham has helped create a positive outlook for the Bears for the first time since 2018.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE