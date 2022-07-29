Are the New York Yankees out of the running for Ian Happ?

Ian Happ had some sad goodbyes in his last home game before the MLB trade deadline gets here on August 2nd. It’s evident that Happ is likely going to be traded, as the Chicago Cubs are in rebuilding mode and need to stock up on prospects.

Happ’s name has been connected to multiple teams the past few weeks, contenders that are looking to add a switch-hitting outfielder.

The Yankees have been looking for someone to fill their roster, and Happ fills that spot perfectly. As a left fielder for most of this season alone, it makes him the perfect candidate for a rotation player in the outfield. According to PinstripAlley, if Happ would be selected for the Yankees he’d rank fourth out of the team in batting average. With all this considered, the Yankees signed Andrew Benintendi, who was the Royals outfielder this past season. There’s nothing to say that Happ and Benintendi can’t play in harmony, but with that spot filled it might cause issues in the next pick.

Even though Happ would be the ideal pick for the Yankees there are plenty of other hungry teams that want to get their hands on him. Last year’s World Series champion Atlanta Braves also want Happ for the same reason the Bronx Bombers do: left field.

With the August second trade deadline right around the corner, the cubs are looking to make a few solid exchanges; and Ian Happ is said to be one of them. Along with a few other players which will cross over into free agent territory for next season.

