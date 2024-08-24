Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears lose running back for entire 2024 season; 2 more out on IR

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Chicago Bears Ian Wheeler
May 23, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during organized team activities at Halas Hall Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears placed three players on injured reserve, ending their chance to play in the 2024 regular season. One of the players was a fan-favorite undrafted rookie running back who had a strong preseason appearance.

The Chicago Bears suffered serious injuries on Thursday night

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears safety Douglas Coleman III (38) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) defend a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 

A few players suffered significant injuries on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Douglas Coleman was hospitalized for a neck injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was released from the hospital on Friday and returning to Chicago.

According to Adam Hoge with CHGO Sports, Coleman and wide receiver Nsimba Webster (groin injury) were placed on injured reserve. They will miss the season because they are set to hit injured reserve before the 53-man roster is finalized on Aug. 27.

Fan favorite running back Ian Wheeler to miss season

NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

 

According to Dan Wiederer with the Chicago Tribune, Ian Wheeler is also headed to injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Wheeler suffered an ACL tear on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Wheeler was a fan favorite in Chicago after his appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer. The former Howard standout deferred medical school to fulfill his dream of making an NFL roster.

After his performance against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason, there was some thinking that Wheeler had an outside shot of making the Bears practice squad. He ran the ball five times for 43 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills.

Wheeler finished the preseason with 52 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. In his final game against the Chiefs, Wheeler ran five times for five yards, averaging one yard per rush.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

 

