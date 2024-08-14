Ian Wheeler and Velus Jones Jr. are two speedsters hoping to make the Bears’ final roster

With 53-man roster cuts looming, Ian Wheeler and Velus Jones Jr. are vying for the last running back position, showcasing their skills and determination in a high-stakes preseason duel.

This duel was showcased heavily in episode two of Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears. The episode introduced the storylines surrounding both players and where they currently stand.

Ian Wheeler

Howard’s Ian Wheeler signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. Standing at 5 foot 11 inches and weighing in at 205 pounds, Wheeler is a human wrecking ball. Wheeler has been strong in the yards-after-contact category so far in training camp. When faced with a single defender, he has shown to bounce off them more often than not.

With a similar build to former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, fans might expect Wheeler to be a power back. While he is powerful, Wheeler’s biggest asset is his wicked speed.

Wheeler got accepted into medical school, but delayed his admissions in order to follow his dream, playing in the NFL. Wheeler has the speed, intelligence, determination and commitment to the grind to become a great player.

He still has a lot to learn, but Hard Knocks showed that Wheeler is a fast learner. Now he just has to put in the work and show the Bears coaching staff that he is worth a roster spot.

Velus Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. is a second year NFL veteran who still has a lot to prove. Picked as a project player back in 2022, the clock is ticking for Velus Jones Jr.

Like Wheeler, Jones Jr. has incredible speed with the ball. He is nearly impossible to catch in the open field. The struggle for Jones Jr. is getting into the open field.

Listed as a wide receiver, Jones Jr. has had issues catching the football in his two seasons with the Bears. This included issues fielding punts and holding onto the ball during kick returns. A receiver who cannot reliably catch the ball will not last long in the NFL. This is why Jones Jr. could be changing positions.

During training camp, Velus Jones Jr. has been getting reps as a running back. More recently he has been warming up and practicing fully as a running back.

Jones Jr. has looked better than expected at running back, but the question of his catching ability still remains. A running back who cannot catch is one dimensional in a pass heavy NFL.

Jones Jr.’s elite physical traits have kept him on the Bears roster for the last two years. With Ian Wheeler putting pressure of Jones Jr., speed and strength may not be enough this time.

Where Wheeler and Jones Jr. separate

The two running backs are both speedsters with game breaking potential. Whether Jones Jr. or Wheeler gets the final spot could very likely come down to their hands.

That became apparent at Bears practice today as both Wheeler and Jones Jr. got reps as a kick returner. If Wheeler can prove he has steady hands, he likely has the edge over Jones Jr.

This is especially true after Wheeler’s fantastic debut against the Buffalo Bills. Wheeler had the highest PFF grade of any running back in week one of the NFL pre-season.

Ian Wheeler led all running backs in Week 1 of the preseason with a 90.7 PFF grade, and he also had 8.6 yards per carry with 2 touchdowns. He made the most of his playing time on Saturday. #Bears fans should be on notice. pic.twitter.com/X9zmNjP4qX — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 13, 2024

The Bears final two pre-season games will hold a lot of weight when it comes to determining who makes the final roster. Wheeler and Jones Jr. both have their upsides, but at the end of the day fill a similar role. The ability to catch with steady hands and flexibility as a kick return will likely be the deciding factors.

