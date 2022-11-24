The Illini return to Champaign to take on the newly-minted Division I Lindenwood squad

After a split in Vegas against two Top 25 teams, the Illini will return home to face a Lindenwood team playing in their first year of D1 hoops. They are in the Ohio Valley Conference, this will be the first time they play Illinois as a D1 program. They played during the 2019-20 season and the Illini took care of business with a 117-65 victory. Former Illini star and current Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu had 24 points in that game. This game shouldn’t be much different than a couple of seasons ago, the Illini remain strong, while Lindenwood gets their feet wet as a D1 program.

Projected Starting Lineups

Lindenwood G Kevin Caldwell (5-foot-11) (20 points vs. Idaho State) G Chris Childs (6-foot-2) (23 points, 10 rebounds vs. Idaho State) G Brandon Trimble (6-foot-2) (13 points in last four games, 32 in first three games of the season) G David Ware (6-foot-5) (11-for-18 from the field this season) F Cam Burrell (6-foot-7) (19 points, 8-for-9 from the field vs. Idaho State)



The Illini have a huge size advantage with this Lindenwood roster. They don’t have any players above 6-foot-7 that play consistent minutes. While Lindenwood is experienced, they don’t have the proper Division I experience that is needed to hang around with power conference teams. There is also an obvious talent gap between the two rosters.

Illinois G Skyy Clark G RJ Melendez G Terrence Shannon Jr. F Matthew Mayer F Coleman Hawkins



Brad Underwood is expected to roll out the same lineup that he has in the first five games. Once again, the million-dollar question is how he handles the rotation. Ty Rodgers is coming off of a season-low in minutes, while RJ Melendez played his most of the season against Virginia. The Illini will likely have Dain Dainja out there for 20-plus minutes as he aims for another double-double against lesser opponents.

The Analytics Between the Two Teams

As per usual, these numbers come from KenPom and Haslametrics.

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency – ILL 36th, Lindenwood 332nd Adjusted Defensive Efficiency – ILL 20th, Lindenwood 340th Adjusted Tempo – ILL 12th, Lindenwood 126th

Haslametrics All-Play Percentage – ILL 20th, Lindenwood 325th Offensive Efficiency – ILL 33rd, Lindenwood 324th Defensive Efficiency – ILL 12th, Lindenwood 311th



The Illini have a distinct advantage when it comes to the metrics. It’s not a surprise by any means, but I’m surprised to see the tempo stat for Lindenwood. I think the Illini will try to run the floor tonight, which is something they couldn’t do as much in Vegas against the likes of UCLA and Virginia.

Players to Watch & Prediction

Players to Watch Lindenwood – Cam Burrell He’s going to be tasked with trying to cover Coleman Hawkins, Matthew Mayer, and maybe even Dain Dainja in this game. He’s starting at the five for them, despite his 6-foot-7 frame. He needs to hold his own for Lindenwood to have any chance to hang around in this game. Illinois – Terrence Shannon Jr. After an unbelievable performance against UCLA with 29 points and 8-for-9 shooting from deep, Shannon struggled with 6 turnovers in the next game against Virginia. In their last home game, Shannon had 30 points against Monmouth. I’m expecting something similar to that in tonight’s game.

Predictions Illinois wins 108-48



This game could get ugly fast, Lindenwood doesn’t have the personnel to keep up with this Illini squad. In their only two games against top-100 KenPom teams, they lost to Dayton by 27 and Missouri by 29. Illinois should simply have no issue against this team, I’m just being honest.

