It’s the first Big Ten matchup of the year for the Illini as they head to College Park to take on Maryland

During the preseason, very few would have expected this to be a primetime game in the Big Ten. While the Illini entered the season in the Top 25 with high expectations, things were different for Maryland. After Mark Turgeon stepped down last season, they hired former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. Despite the new coach and some roster turnover, the Terrapins have come into the season flying with a 7-0 record. They haven’t played an opponent to the caliber of this Illini squad, but they should be prepared with a coach like Willard. This will be an excellent matchup between two of the best in the conference.

Projected Starting Lineups

Maryland G Jahmir Young (6-foot-1) (Charlotte transfer) (15/4/5/3 vs. Louisville) G Donald Carey (6-foot-5) (Georgetown transfer) F Donta Scott (6-foot-8) (25 pts vs. SLU, 24 pts vs. MIA) F Hakim Hart (6-foot-8) (115+ offensive rating in every game, per KP) F Julian Reese (6-foot-9) (24 offensive rebounds this season)



Three returning players are in their projected lineup – Scott, Hart, and Reese. They brought in two transfer guards Young and Carey, who have had different impacts this season. Watch out for Scott, he was dominant with 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting in a win at home against the Illini last season. However, I think the Illinois defense should match up well against this team. They haven’t seen a team with this depth and athleticism this season.

Illinois G Skyy Clark G RJ Melendez G Terrence Shannon Jr. F Matthew Mayer F Coleman Hawkins



The Illini will stick with the same five they’ve had in all seven games this season. I don’t have much to add other than I am looking forward to the Illini trying to shoot the ball more efficiently away from a zone defense in this game.

The Analytics Between the Two Teams

As per usual, these numbers come from KenPom and Haslametrics.

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency – ILL 39th, MD 17th Adjusted Defensive Efficiency – ILL 9th, MD 33rd Adjusted Tempo – ILL 15th, MD 198th

Haslametrics All-Play Percentage – ILL 22nd, MD 23rd Offensive Efficiency – ILL 39th, MD 20th Defensive Efficiency – ILL 9th, MD 20th



The Illini have an elite defense, we have seen that all season. They come at teams in waves and have the necessary length and athleticism to disrupt the opponent. This will be a big test for both sides in that regard. I am interested to see how the Illini offense flows in this game as they could try to get out and run. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see this game slowed down.

Players to Watch & Prediction

Players to Watch Maryland – Donta Scott As I mentioned earlier, Scott was a menace against the Illini last season. They have to match up better against him this season. I have to think that despite Illini’s switching on defense, we will see Hawkins and Mayer take Scott on (possibly Shannon Jr. or Melendez as well). Illinois – Matthew Mayer This is a game for Mayer to be able to defend more favorable size matchups for him. And I also think that he will have plenty of opportunities to make shots in this game.

Predictions Maryland wins 68-64



I think this is a close and hard-fought game, a classic Big Ten matchup. I think the Illini hang around for most of the game, possibly leading it, but the home team survives late. I do think this is a good matchup for Illinois, and they could succeed more than I expect.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE