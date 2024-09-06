Chicago Bears rule 1 out, get more devastating news for defensive end position

Per Friday’s injury report, the Chicago Bears announced one player would not be available to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Bears listed four players as questionable for Sunday.

The Chicago Bears had a few key players battling injuries

The Bears listed wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat on Wednesday’s injury report. Allen said he’s taking his heel injury day by day. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday. The Bears listed him as questionable.

Montez Sweat is questionable to play with a toe injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

The Bears added another DE to the injury report on Friday

Defensive end Darrell Taylor, who the Bears received in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last month, was added to the injury report Friday with a foot injury. He did not practice on Friday. He’s questionable to play on Sunday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker was limited in practice on Friday with a groin injury. He’s questioned to play the Titans.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates, running back Roschon Johnson, rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie were full participants at Friday’s practice and have no injury designation for Sunday.

The Bears ruled out Zacch Pickens

The Bears ruled out second-year defensive tackle Zacch Pickens against the Titans due to a groin injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

The Bears have three defensive ends from their 53-man roster on the injury report who are questionable to play. The injuries are concerning, especially with Pickens out. Walker can be used as a defensive end or defensive tackle–if he’s not ruled out later this weekend.

The Bears have two healthy defensive ends, Austin Booker, and Dominique Robinson on the 53-man roster. The Bears can elevate rookie defensive end Jamree Kromah if needed.

