Chicago Bears list Montez Sweat, Keenan Allen on Wednesday’s injury report before Titans’ game

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears listed six players on their Week 1 injury report. Head coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t like to disclose injury information during the preseason, so the official injury report is the first inside look at how healthy the roster is before the regular season.

The Bears didn’t have any major injuries to starters during training camp. In late August, the Bears put a few players on injured reserve who would have been reserves at best on the roster.

Montez Sweat was placed on the Chicago Bears’ injury report

Per a statement by the Bears, six players are battling injury this week:

WR Keenan Allen, heel

OL Kiran Amegadjie, quad

OL Ryan Bates, shoulder

RB Roschon Johnson, toe

DL Zacch Pickens, groin

DL Montez Sweat, toe

All six players would appear to be trending toward being available to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Keenan Allen is day-to-day with a heel injury

Keenan Allen was asked about his health during his press conference on Wednesday. He said he was taking the heel injury “day by day.”

Allen did give that answer with a large grin.

