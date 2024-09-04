Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears list Montez Sweat, Keenan Allen on Wednesday’s injury report before Titans’ game

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Montez Sweat Chicago Bears
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) signs autographs before the game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears listed six players on their Week 1 injury report. Head coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t like to disclose injury information during the preseason, so the official injury report is the first inside look at how healthy the roster is before the regular season.

The Bears didn’t have any major injuries to starters during training camp. In late August, the Bears put a few players on injured reserve who would have been reserves at best on the roster.

Montez Sweat was placed on the Chicago Bears’ injury report

Ryan Poles has yet to find someone to pair with Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat
Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) attempts to pressure Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the second half /at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

 

Per a statement by the Bears, six players are battling injury this week:

  • WR Keenan Allen, heel
  • OL Kiran Amegadjie, quad
  • OL Ryan Bates, shoulder
  • RB Roschon Johnson, toe
  • DL Zacch Pickens, groin
  • DL Montez Sweat, toe

All six players would appear to be trending toward being available to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Keenan Allen is day-to-day with a heel injury

NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) goes in motion prior to the snap during the first half against the Buffalo Billsat Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Keenan Allen was asked about his health during his press conference on Wednesday. He said he was taking the heel injury “day by day.”

Allen did give that answer with a large grin.

1bAPO 7e 400x400

