NFL reporter Dianna Russini joined Colin Cowherd on his show to discuss NFL rumors and news on Wednesday afternoon and one of the topics they discussed was Jim Harbaugh.

Which is significant for the Chicago Bears.

Russini and Cowherd talked about insider information they have heard that suggests that Harbaugh’s time at Michigan is done, especially if he wins a national championship.

Russini then goes on to mention that two NFL teams have had discussions about hiring Jim Harbaugh. Those two teams are the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears.

“The Chicago Bears are another organization I have heard that has had some conversations about that depending on what decision they make with this coaching staff that is in place,” Russini said. “And of course what they do with that quarterback situation. Jim is certainly a name that is respected in league circles in the NFL. . . I certainly think this is going to continue as we get closer to the end of the regular season.”

You can watch the full clip below, the Harbaugh discussion starts at the 2:16 mark of the video, the segment ends at 3:25. Overall it’s a good segment that hints that Harbaugh is ready to return to the NFL with the report that the Bears and Panthers are both interested.

Another NFL insider also produced similar information regarding Harbaugh’s future.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic said he would be “surprised” if Jim Harbaugh is still the head coach at Michigan in 2024 (5:00 in the video below).

A Jim Harbaugh hiring all depends on the last 5 games

As Russini said, a Harbaugh hiring is all dependent on what the Bears decide to do with Matt Eberflus. If Eberflus can’t lead the team to some wins down the stretch, it is highly likely he will be fired. In that scenario, the Bears will likely call Harbaugh about the head coach vacancy.

Russini also made point to comment on the Bears QB situation. She said, “what they do with that quarterback situation,” in reference to the Bears front office. Her comment suggests that the Bears QB situation could impact whether they hire Jim Harbaugh or not.

What does this mean? It is not made immediately clear, but it could mean the Bears lean towards Harbaugh more if they decide to move on from Justin Fields. That’s a big decision that this regime has to make as quarterback prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will be available to the Bears if they do end up picking at No. 1 overall with Carolina’s pick they received in a trade last offseason.

There’s a lot of moving parts here.

Why Jim Harbaugh makes sense for the Bears

As Russini said, Harbaugh is trusted in NFL circles. He had a good stint in the NFL before he left to coach Michigan. He led San Francisco to a win-loss record of 44-19, appeared in one Superbowl and one more NFC Championship game. He has proven that he can coach well at the NFL level, he would be the perfect candidate for many teams.

His history in Chicago as an NFL player is not something to be overlooked. He spent a large majority of his NFL career in Chicago. And he has said he looks back on those times fondly.

The Bears are in a unique position. They have potentially two top 5 draft picks on hand. The franchise is looking to get out of a seemingly permanent rebuild. A strong proven personality like Harbaugh could be perfect to lead the way forward.

