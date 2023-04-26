As the NFL Draft looms, former Pro-Bowl edge rusher is set to become available

As the NFL Draft approaches, many trade ups and trade backs could occur; helping certain teams target a specific player, and helping other teams acquire more picks. It’s a common practice that happens every year around draft time, and this season is setting up to be no exception.

This also means players that are entering their final season of a contact are also susceptible of being moved. One of the more speculated names is Chase Young, a defensive end from the Washington Commanders. Washington declined his fifth-year option this morning, sending NFL twitter into a frenzy. Nicki Jhabvala was the first to report the matter.

The Commanders are not going to exercise DE Chase Young’s fifth-year option, per sources. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 26, 2023

There’s a ton of rumors flying around regarding Young and the Chicago Bears, who are set to have even more money during the 2024 free agency. Young will be entering his fourth NFL season, coming off a year in which he only appeared in three games. The prior season, he only appeared in nine, so durability and availability are certainly an area of concern.

However, his rookie season, Chase Young proved why he was selected second in the 2020 NFL Draft. He racked up 7.5 sacks, with an impressive four pass deflections and four forced fumbles. He looked like the next great defensive player to enter the league. He’s yet to have that same production due to injury, but the best may be yet to come.

Chicago Bears fans across social media shared their lust for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

It’s gonna hit different when the #Bears still have a ton of cap space next offseason and use it to sign Chase Young. He could come at a relative discount with his injury history, but he’s a star when healthy. I’d definitely take that risk if he hits the open market. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 26, 2023

Chase Young, YOU are a Chicago Bear! https://t.co/xoWgbgUKil — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) April 26, 2023

If the Chicago Bears attempt a trade on NFL Draft night, what might it look like?

This has already been a pretty successful off-season for GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears, now imagine if he topped it off with a blockbuster trade like this. The Bears desperately need pass rush, which will be likely be addressed in the NFL Draft if no move is made. Chase Young would provide exactly what the Bears need on the line but obviously comes with the injury risk.

I assume if a trade would be done tomorrow, it would include multiple future draft picks and maybe even a few from this year. I don’t think any players would be involved, as that’s pretty rare for the NFL. While it may seem too soon, and too risky, Poles and the rest of his team have become quite unpredictable over the past few months.

Do you think the Chicago Bears should make a call to the Commanders for Chase Young?

