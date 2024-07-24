The job security of a Chicago Bears running back is brought into question by ESPN reporter

When NFL free agency opened, the Chicago Bears immediately signed running back D’Andre Swift. The Bears had a running back by committee approach in 2023, largely due to injuries. Khalil Herbert split starting running back duties with Roschon Johnson. And while Herbert has been good for the Bears, there may be reason to believe he might not be on the roster for much longer.

Khalil Herbert could be on the chopping block

ESPN NFL reporter Courtney Cronin had a guest appearance on ESPN 1000, the radio home for everything Chicago Bears. In her appearance, Cronin dropped an informational bombshell. Cronin discussed Khalil Herbert and his contract situation. Cronin said she thinks Herbert could be a casualty of a roster cut sooner than later.

Here is what Cronin said regarding the Khalil Herbert situation

Khalil Hebert could end up being a cut at some point. Remember, he is going into a contract year. He is not a Ryan pole draft pick. You know, he got hurt last year and he’s been dealing with injuries. If availability comes into question for him, i think that’s something that would be not in his favor at all. Like, Roschon Johnson gives you everything you want as an RB two in this offense, and getting to see an even bigger role for him this year. Start watching how that running back rotation looks. Because D’Andre Swift is the featured back in this offense. Knowing how Shane Waldron offenses (work) in Seattle, it’s a two back system. So they might not necessarily need a third running back. And of course Travis Homer, lets not forget he was inn Seattle when Shane Waldron was the offensive coordinator there. So who knows, maybe there is a way that they can get Homer involved where he could end up taking that third running back spot as a change of pace guy and still having that special teams role.

Why cutting Herbert does not make sense

Khalil Herbert is simply too good of a player to just cut. Yes, he has dealt with injuries in his career. Yes, he did miss significant time in 2023. Herbert is still a valuable running back in the NFL.

Herbert played 12 games in the 2023 NFL season. In those games Khalil Herbert accumulated 611 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He also hauled in 20 passes for 134 receiving yards and 1 TD. That isn’t NFL starting caliber production, but it is still solid production for a second string running back., which is what he could be.

Herbert is worth trading or retaining, not cutting. To cut Herbert would be to let a strong depth player walk for nothing. Why not put Herbert up on the trade block and see if anyone calls about his services.

A trade for some draft capital would be much better than just letting him go. He has value, one of the other 31 NFL teams would likely offer something to get Herbert. Compensation for a Khalil Herbert trade would likely not be anything special.

Herbert is on the last year of his contract and is a 26-year-old running back. To trad for Herbert would essentially be a rental of a depth piece. Herbert could likely fetch a third or fourth round pick.

Herbert has acknowledged the fact that there is a competition to stay on the roster. With the arrival of D’Andre Swift, all the other Bears running backs are now competing with each other for a roster spot.

Herbert could impress at training camp and earn a spot on the roster. The odds aren’t completely in his favor. He is three years older than Roschon Johnson, and as Cronin pointed out, not a Ryan Poles draft pick.

Final thoughts

Unless Khalil Herbert has no trade offers from other teams, he likely won’t be cut. He still has a chance to prove his worth as running back two for the Bears in 2024. After training camp the Bears will have to make a decision on which running backs they will keep for the season.

The Bears have a lot of running backs right now, someone will need to be let go or traded for the final roster. Herbert has a good chance to make the final roster, but he will have to prove his worth.

