Jack Sanborn is the type of Bears player that fans absolutely fall in love with every year. Now ProFootballFocus has graded him as one of the best rookies through two weeks of the preseason.

Jack Sanborn is becoming a hometown favorite of the Chicago Bears through two preseason games. Sanborn had an explosive debut in week 1 of the preseason collecting a pick and a fumble recovery. While week 2 wasn’t as flashy, it was another excellent game for him as he racked up five tackles against the Seahawks.

More notably is how Jack Sanborn’s tackles are providing more value than just a number on the stat sheet as ProFootballFocus explains:

This is the same guy we saw at Wisconsin last season. Sanborn just sees the game at a high level and plays faster than any stopwatch measurements will tell you. He’s allowed only one first down on eight targets and had an interception himself. Maybe most encouragingly, Sanborn hasn’t missed a tackle on 10 attempts this preseason after displaying some issues in that facet at Wisconsin.

That’s 10 tackles in two games and only one first down allowed, which means Jack Sanborn is making the tackle and getting the ball-carrier on the ground. These are all the same things he did at Wisconsin and it’s a carry-over for so many undrafted free agents who go on to make the 53-man roster.

Jacks Sanborn has undoubtedly played his way onto the 53-man roster as a backup linebacker and as a core special teams player. Sanborn was already at an advantage because he played on all the special teams units in college.

He’ll stick to the roster for years to come if he keeps up with this level of consistent play on the field.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE